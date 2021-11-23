Brian Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to his lawyer.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a statement from the Laundrie family counsel, Brian Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head and committed himself.

The autopsy of Laundrie’s remains, which were discovered in wetland regions in Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to Laundrie on Oct. 21, came more than a month after an update on his manner and cause of death.

“No manner or cause of death was determined.” family attorney Steven Bertolino stated after an initial autopsy last month.

A forensic anthropologist has been examining Laundrie’s remains since the inconclusive autopsy.

Laundrie vanished on Sept. 14, just two weeks after returning to his home state of Florida after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, vanished.

On September 11, Petito’s parents reported their 22-year-old daughter missing.

Investigators announced on Sept. 17 that they had been looking for Laundrie but had not been able to find him. On September 20, the FBI conducted a search of his residence in North Port, Florida.

In September, a federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, two days after Petito’s remains were discovered at a campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and her death was considered a homicide.

On the same day, the North Port Police Department declared they had “exhausted all routes” before starting their investigation of the Carlton Reserve’s 25,000 acres of swampy environment.

A month later, fragmentary human remains were discovered alongside Laundrie’s belongings.

Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 15 drew the attention of investigators, who labeled him a “person of interest.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.