Andrews plays emotional game after last week’s fatal bus crash

After Friday’s fatal bus crash involving the Andrews killed three people, the Andrews Mustangs played the Springtown Porcupines in Sweetwater on Monday.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After Friday's fatal bus crash involving the Andrews killed three people, the Andrews Mustangs played the Springtown Porcupines in Sweetwater on Monday. They fell 43-33. Towns from across West Texas came together to support Andrews on gameday.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and hear from head coach Ralph Mason.

