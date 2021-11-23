Andrews High School held a candlelight vigil on Sunday for the people that died in the bus crash

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The band’s weren’t the only way west Texans gathered to show support for the Andrews community.

Last night a candlelight vigil was held in honor of the Andrews bus driver and band director who lost their lives on Friday.

Students and their families came together to support each other. There was a group prayer as well as music and a candlelight ceremony.

Sixty-nine-year-old bus driver Marc Boswell of Andrews and fifty-three-year-old Andrews high school band director Darin Johns were killed when a man driving his F-350 in the wrong direction and slammed into two of the buses.

The driver of the truck died as well.

