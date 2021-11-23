Andrews accepting monetary donations for those affected by Friday’s fatal crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many of you have reached out to CBS7 how you can help the Andrews community after Friday night’s fatal wreck that killed two when a car crashed into two Andrews ISD busses.

Andrews is accepting monetary donations to go to the individuals and families affected by the crash.

Andrews asks that you specify who you would like your donation to go to, to ensure your money goes to the right place.

You can donate HERE: https://andrewsisd.revtrak.net/donations/?fbclid=IwAR2twUkFwnJ6bJrWtyi7ZpnsiXZ5yEUzsdsMfxHiv4YBkYCXGWk5fTFOMGI#/v/Bus-Accident-Donations

