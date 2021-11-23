Advertisement

Andrews accepting monetary donations for those affected by Friday’s fatal crash

Andrews Donations
Andrews Donations(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many of you have reached out to CBS7 how you can help the Andrews community after Friday night’s fatal wreck that killed two when a car crashed into two Andrews ISD busses.

Andrews is accepting monetary donations to go to the individuals and families affected by the crash.

Andrews asks that you specify who you would like your donation to go to, to ensure your money goes to the right place.

You can donate HERE: https://andrewsisd.revtrak.net/donations/?fbclid=IwAR2twUkFwnJ6bJrWtyi7ZpnsiXZ5yEUzsdsMfxHiv4YBkYCXGWk5fTFOMGI#/v/Bus-Accident-Donations

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman

Latest News

Market Street Midland
Midland Market Street is working hard to keep its shelves stocked for the holidays despite supply chain issues
VACCINE COVID-19
Odessa Regional Medical Center to administer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines
LIVE UPDATES: Andrews playoff game vs. Springtown
Curbside Bistro
Curb Side Bistro is gearing up to serve meals for West Texans on Thanksgiving day