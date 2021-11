ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Utility District says customers west of Redondo Avenue have been without water since 9 a.m.

The outage is due to work on pipes at 16th Street and Tripp Avenue, which is part of a major infrastructure project.

Water service should be back to normal by 4 p.m. today.

