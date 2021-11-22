Odessa Regional Medical Center to administer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In line with guidance from the FDA and CDC, Odessa Regional Medical Center (ORMC) will offer 1st and 2nd doses, boosters and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, November 17 at the Community Health Center (CHC) at ORMC.

The Community Health Center is located at 520 East Sixth street on the corner of 5th, between Muskingum and Tom Green. The CHC’s hours are as follows:

November 22-24 Holiday Hours:

Monday: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Tuesday: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Wednesday: 8:00 am – 1:00 pm (no lunch closure this day)

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: CLOSED

*CHC is closed from 12:00-1:00 pm daily

Beginning November 29:

Monday: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Tuesday: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thursday: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

*CHC is closed from 12:00-1:00 pm daily

Please visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine to view the CHC’s holiday hours.

