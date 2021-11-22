LIVE UPDATES: Andrews playoff game vs. Springtown

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) -

Update 3:14 p.m. : HALFTIME. Andrews leads 17-14.

Update 3:03 p.m. : Springtown answers right back. Long touchdown pass cuts the Andrews lead to 17-14. 2:50 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Update 2:56 p.m. : Andrews scores a touchdown on 4th down. Mustangs extend their lead to 17-7. 6:47 left in the 2nd quarter.

Update 2:50 p.m. : Following an Andrews fumble, Springtown scores a touchdown. Mustangs still lead 10-7. 9:28 left in the 2nd quarter.

Original story: The Andrews Mustangs lead 10-0 at the end of the first quarter in their second round playoff game against Springtown.

This game was re-scheduled from Friday after a fatal crash involving a bus carrying the Andrews marching band.

The game is being played at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

