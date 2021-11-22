Advertisement

Curb Side Bistro is gearing up to serve meals for West Texans on Thanksgiving day

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thanksgiving is just right around the corner and Curb Side Bistro in Odessa is already making preparations for its annual feast.

For eight years and counting, on Thanksgiving day, Chef Alejandro and his wife will serve meals to the community for free until they run out of food.

Last year over one thousand meals were served to the Odessa community.

It’s a drive-thru service and the meal will include turkey, and all your thanksgiving fixes.

Curb Side Bistro starts serving meals at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
OPD
Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby
Halterman with his niece Ileah.
The far too short, way too wonderful life of Wade Halterman

Latest News

Water Outage in West Odessa to last until 4 p.m. Monday
Water outage in West Odessa to last until 4 p.m. Monday
Midland Christian football
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian vs. Nolan Catholic
Odessa Permian football
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Euless Trinity
Monahans football
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs. Van Alstyne