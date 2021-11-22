Curb Side Bistro is gearing up to serve meals for West Texans on Thanksgiving day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thanksgiving is just right around the corner and Curb Side Bistro in Odessa is already making preparations for its annual feast.

For eight years and counting, on Thanksgiving day, Chef Alejandro and his wife will serve meals to the community for free until they run out of food.

Last year over one thousand meals were served to the Odessa community.

It’s a drive-thru service and the meal will include turkey, and all your thanksgiving fixes.

Curb Side Bistro starts serving meals at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.

