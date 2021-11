WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers season ended with a 28-17 loss to Euless Trinity on Saturday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Permian led 17-7 going into the 4th quarter, but Trinity scored 21 unanswered points to escape with the win.

Watch the video above for highlights and an emotional postgame interview with Coach Jeff Ellison.

