Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed a group of students got into a fight at the Burger King in Odessa off of 42nd Street.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with assault, according to OPD.

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri says they still do not know what started the fight or how many students were involved.

It has been confirmed that some of the students were from Permian, but they do not know if all of the students were from ECISD.

This is an ongoing investigation from both the Odessa Police Department and school administrators.

The district is not aware of any injuries at this time.

Muri says the school will discipline the students involved based on what they find in the investigation.

The school district says the investigation and interviews will continue after they return from Thanksgiving Break.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.