Advertisement

Two juveniles arrested after fight at Burger King on 42nd St. in Odessa

Odessa Police confirmed a group of students got into a fight; Superintendent Muri says the district is investigating.
OPD
OPD
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed a group of students got into a fight at the Burger King in Odessa off of 42nd Street.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with assault, according to OPD.

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri says they still do not know what started the fight or how many students were involved.

It has been confirmed that some of the students were from Permian, but they do not know if all of the students were from ECISD.

This is an ongoing investigation from both the Odessa Police Department and school administrators.

The district is not aware of any injuries at this time.

Muri says the school will discipline the students involved based on what they find in the investigation.

The school district says the investigation and interviews will continue after they return from Thanksgiving Break.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Andrews ISD bus involved in major accident on I-20
Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
Update: One killed in major crash on Odessa highway
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adult-only restaurant and playground, Fair To Midland, opens
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby

Latest News

Wink Wildcats football
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Wink vs. Clarendon
Hospital Midland Memorial.
Midland Memorial Hospital concerned about losing staff from vaccine mandate
Midland Memorial Hospital concerned about losing staff from vaccine mandate
Midland Memorial Hospital concerned about losing staff from vaccine mandate
MISD gets “District of the Year” for work with bilingual students
MISD gets “District of the Year” for work with bilingual students