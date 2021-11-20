Midland Memorial Hospital concerned about losing staff from vaccine mandate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Ahead of the holiday season, Midland Memorial is trying to lose the least amount of employees possible while following the law.

“We do not want to lose staff. We’re going to do everything we can within the law to ensure that we don’t,” said Russell Meyers, CEO of Midland Memorial Hospital.

MMH said there is a growing concern about possibly losing its staff to the federal mandate.

“We’re trying to prepare for the possibility of losing meaningful phone numbers of staff in concentrated areas that we might have to reduce activity or even close,” said Meyers.

Meyers said at least 75% of hospital employees are fully vaccinated but he has concerns about the 500 employees that still need to be vaccinated.

The emergency vaccine mandate does exempt remote workers so MMH is considering moving some employees to full-time remote work.

“Work with us to find ways to either secure an exemption, convince themselves that vaccination is appropriate and get vaccinated, defer their vaccination if they have a medical reason to do that,” said Meyers.

Since announcing the mandate, the hospital said so far, it’s received three medical and 20 religious exemptions, Friday.

“We have been very intentional about telegraphing our intention to essentially say ‘yes’ to those requests because there is very little ground to say ‘no’ to them,” said Meyers.

At MMH exemption requests are reviewed by an anonymous board committee and employees can expect to receive an answer before December 5th.

Both Medical Center and the Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospitals did not wish to comment further on the mandate.

