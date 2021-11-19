Advertisement

Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair benefitting Jesus House Women and Children’s Center

The event will feature a performance from “The Voice” star and Midland-based Matt New
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Old-Fashioned Christmas fair promises to take you back in time to an old-fashioned Christmas with pre-decorated Christmas Trees for sale, silent auction items, food, old fashioned candy, a homemade bake sale, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event will be on Friday November 19 from 6-9:30 pm at Mid-Cities Church in Midland.

The event will also feature Midland-based musician Matt New, from season 17 of The Voice.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/matt-new-concert-and-the-old-fashioned-christmas-fair-tickets-191155951597

