Mexican National Found Guilty of Marijuana Distribution

A federal jury in Pecos convicted a Mexican national for his role in distributing marijuana
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Tomas Herrera-Quinones, 33, and six other co-defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

A federal jury found Herrera guilty of both counts.

Herrera faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count and is scheduled for sentencing in March 2022.

Six co-defendants, all from Mexico, have pleaded guilty in this case.

Jesus Olegario ChaparroFontes, 28; Wenceslao Chaparro-Fontes, 26; Martin Eduardo Torres-Bojorquez, 22; Francisco Vasquez-Baldenegro, 35; and Eliceo Vasquez-Baldenegro, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Juan Torres-Chaparro, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

Wenceslao Chaparro; Martin Torres; Juan Torres; Francisco Vasquez; and Eliceo Vasquez are scheduled for sentencing on January 25, 2022.

Jesus Chaparro is scheduled for sentencing on February 22, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Greg Millard made the announcement.

The DEA is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lance Kennedy and Scott Greenbaum are prosecuting the case.

