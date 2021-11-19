Advertisement

Curb Side Bistro to serve a family feast on Thanksgiving Day

It will be handled by drive-through service
Chef Alejandro checks out food for the big meal
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Since opening his doors on Andrews Highway, Chef Alejandro and his wife, Stephanie have always found ways to give back to the community.

Thanksgiving Day, Curb Side Bistro will continue their annual tradition of serving a Thanksgiving meal free of charge while the food lasts.

It will be a drive-though service and if last year is an indication, he will serve more than 1,000 meals.

The meal will start at 11:00am and will include the traditional Thanksgiving fare of Turkey and all the fixings.

This is the 8th year of providing the Thanksgiving meals for Curb Side Bistro.

