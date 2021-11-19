Advertisement

Andrews ISD bus involved in major accident on I-20

Texas DPS has confirmed it happened going eastbound at mile marker 179 on I-20.
Andrews bus 2
Andrews bus 2(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews ISD bus was involved in a major accident. Texas DPS has confirmed it happened going eastbound at mile marker 179 on I-20.

According to DPS, a car was headed in the wrong direction on the service road and hit the Andrews bus. DPS is on the way to the scene to investigate.

We do not have any information yet on injuries. We will update this story as we get more information.

