Two wanted in Odessa home burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police are releasing information on one of two people accused in a home burglary.

The man ‚who’s face you can see in the photos, is 24-year-old Cory Chance Fowler.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

OPD is still working to identify the second person.

If you now who that person is, contact Odessa Police

