Two wanted in Odessa home burglary
It happened November 6th at #3 La Paz Circle
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police are releasing information on one of two people accused in a home burglary.
The man ‚who’s face you can see in the photos, is 24-year-old Cory Chance Fowler.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
OPD is still working to identify the second person.
If you now who that person is, contact Odessa Police
