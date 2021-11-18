Advertisement

Two wanted in Odessa home burglary

It happened November 6th at #3 La Paz Circle
One identified, the other is still unknown
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police are releasing information on one of two people accused in a home burglary.

The man ‚who’s face you can see in the photos, is 24-year-old Cory Chance Fowler.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

OPD is still working to identify the second person.

If you now who that person is, contact Odessa Police

