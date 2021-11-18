Advertisement

Odessa Police investigating a shooting off of 42nd St. and Andrews Hwy.

Odessa police say a 19-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital
Shooting Andrews Hwy. Odessa
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police say there are investigating Wednesday night after a 19-year-old was shot in the leg.

The incident occurred off of 42nd and Andrews Highway.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital.

There is no known suspect at this time. Police are investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

