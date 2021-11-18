Midland RockHounds unveil new logos, color scheme

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland RockHounds minor league baseball team unveiled its new look on Wednesday. The rebrand features a new logo, as well as several new secondary logos.

The team colors will still use orange, but the traditional royal blue was changed to a darker navy blue.

RockHounds merchandise with the new look is available at the team store and online.

Watch the video above for the big reveal, and a closer look at the new logos.

