Federal mandate requiring all healthcare workers to be fully-vaccinated by January 4th

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Area hospitals are gearing up for the new emergency vaccination mandate handed down by the Biden-Harris administration.

It requires all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the beginning of next year.

Under the mandate, if hospitals do not comply, they can run the risk of losing fundings from the centers for Medicare & Medicaid services.

That’s why officials at the Medical Center, Odessa Regional Medical, and Midland Memorial hospitals have confirmed compliance with the regulation.

Come January 4th, as part of the new CMS federal regulation, healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to ensure patient safety.

“Anybody who has meaningful contact with either our staff or our patients on a regular basis is covered by the rule,” said Russell Meyers, the CEO of Midland Memorial Hospital.

The emergency order requires over seventeen million eligible health care workers across the country to get the first shot of a two-dose vaccine or a one-dose vaccine by December 6th.

“Refusal to comply with those rules cuts us out of every source of payment, every pair of which we do business today would remove the ability to be paid from the hospital. It would also eliminate our ability to be accredited,” said Meyers.

According to the federal mandate, certain medical and religious exemptions may be allowed but it is up to each facility to establish their own policies and plan.

Officials at Medical Center hospital said in a statement employees can file for the exemptions but quote:

“It will be reviewed by two [board] committees. Anything else regarding mandate would need to come from the federal government and mandate itself.`` End quote.

Odessa Regional Medical Center adds that the majority of hospital employees are already vaccinated.

Odessa Regional Medical Center quotes: “Is supporting covid-19 vaccinations as a crucial tool towards fighting the pandemic, and will adhere to the recently issued federal rulemaking on Covid -19 vaccines as required by the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services and occupational safety & health administration.”

December 5th is the last day for MCHand MMH employees to file an exemption or get their 1st shot.

Since the mandate has been issued, multiple federal agencies enforcing the mandate are facing lawsuits by ten states, including Texas.

