Veteran retires from Ector County Sheriff’s Office

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Deborah Puckett has left her mark at Ector County Sheriff’s Office but she said it’s finally time to close this chapter and move onto the next. After 15 years at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Deborah Puckett is retiring.

“It’s going to be different. I’m not going to stop just because I’m not going to be working here, I’m still going to be finding stuff to do,” Puckett said.

Before her time at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Puckett served in the U.S. Army for 21 years where she was deployed to Kuwait and Bosnia. Puckett earned the rank of Major and said she wanted to make a difference.

“I had gone to a military station and I had seen the females working behind the desk and really to me it looked like they were making a difference. They weren’t just at home sitting on their duffs not doing stuff, they were out working and it looked like to me they were working pretty hard and that kind of caught my attention and I thought how proud those ladies must be,” Puckett said.

After retiring from the Army, Puckett joined the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 starting at the jail. She worked her way up to Patrol, Criminal Investigations and the Oilfield Theft Task Force where she ended her career.

Puckett said she’s going to miss the excitement of the job and the people more than anything.

“Something else I was looking forward to because in the military, it was a bond, it was a family and that’s the same thing here at the sheriff’s office,” Puckett said.

