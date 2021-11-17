Advertisement

UPDATE: OPD says double shooting was a murder-suicide

A double shooting occurred last week off of Golder Avenue and 40th St in Odessa.
A double-shooting in Odessa occurred Thursday evening off of Golder Ave and 40th Street in...
A double-shooting in Odessa occurred Thursday evening off of Golder Ave and 40th Street in Odessa.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA)-Update: Odessa Police are releasing new information on the double shooting November 11th.

OPD says the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Police say Adan Barerra was driving a truck and crashed into Heather Leann Hernandez Rodriguez’s car and fired several shots at her car after getting out of the truck.

Police say he struck her windshield several times and then turned the gun on himself.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy, which reveled Rodriguez was shot and killed by Barrera.

Her death was ruled a homicide and Barrera was ruled an suicide.

***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

The Odessa Police Department confirmed that two people were killed in a shooting November 11th.

As we learn more about the shooting, numerous questions still remain.

Earlier this afternoon, we went to the scene of the shooting and spoke to a resident about the incident and how it’s becoming all too common.

That’s how one Odessa resident describes his Thursday evening, a quiet night, broken by the sound of gunfire.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls led police to a house in the neighborhood of Golder and 40th Street.

Inside, police found two people shot to death.

“I’ve heard of a lot of the shootings in Chicago and Detroit and all that, but I’ve begun to realize it’s here at home. For us as a community and everywhere in Odessa, I don’t think it’s safe for us,” said Mike, an Odessa resident.

Mike added it’s not the first time this has happened in his neighborhood and he’s worried about the well-being of the people he cares about.

“I don’t think it’s safe for our children to be out at night, because of what’s happening now. We have to be very careful. It’s what we fear right now,” said Mike.

Police have not released the names of the two people killed, but the Odessa Police Department and the Texas Rangers are involved in the investigation.

We’ll be sure to continue providing you with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
Update: One killed in major crash on Odessa highway
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
Traffic camera showing traffic at a standstill on I-20 & W Loop 250 in Midland
Heavy traffic delays reported on I-20 in Midland
Car accident off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa
Four car collision off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa

Latest News

Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
One man shot, another on the loose after Midland Police shooting
Apartment complex catches fire in Odessa
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy vs. Greenwood