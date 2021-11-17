UPDATE: OPD says double shooting was a murder-suicide

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA)-Update: Odessa Police are releasing new information on the double shooting November 11th.

OPD says the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Police say Adan Barerra was driving a truck and crashed into Heather Leann Hernandez Rodriguez’s car and fired several shots at her car after getting out of the truck.

Police say he struck her windshield several times and then turned the gun on himself.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy, which reveled Rodriguez was shot and killed by Barrera.

Her death was ruled a homicide and Barrera was ruled an suicide.

The Odessa Police Department confirmed that two people were killed in a shooting November 11th.

As we learn more about the shooting, numerous questions still remain.

Earlier this afternoon, we went to the scene of the shooting and spoke to a resident about the incident and how it’s becoming all too common.

That’s how one Odessa resident describes his Thursday evening, a quiet night, broken by the sound of gunfire.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls led police to a house in the neighborhood of Golder and 40th Street.

Inside, police found two people shot to death.

“I’ve heard of a lot of the shootings in Chicago and Detroit and all that, but I’ve begun to realize it’s here at home. For us as a community and everywhere in Odessa, I don’t think it’s safe for us,” said Mike, an Odessa resident.

Mike added it’s not the first time this has happened in his neighborhood and he’s worried about the well-being of the people he cares about.

“I don’t think it’s safe for our children to be out at night, because of what’s happening now. We have to be very careful. It’s what we fear right now,” said Mike.

Police have not released the names of the two people killed, but the Odessa Police Department and the Texas Rangers are involved in the investigation.

