Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
Update: One killed in major crash on Odessa highway
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
Traffic camera showing traffic at a standstill on I-20 & W Loop 250 in Midland
Heavy traffic delays reported on I-20 in Midland
Car accident off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa
Four car collision off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery