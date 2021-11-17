Advertisement

One man shot, another on the loose after Midland Police shooting

The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.(MGN Graphics)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One man is in the hospital and another is at large after an exchange of gunfire with Midland Police Tuesday night.

An MPD spokesperson says police were sent out to a call about possible drug activity near 3600 Edwards St. at 10:49 p.m.

MPD says when the officer got to the scene, he found Jason Velasquez, 19, and Deangelo Hernandez, 20. When the officer approached them, Velasquez and Hernandez ran away.

MPD says the officer chased the men and, during the chase, Velasquez shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking Velasquez. Hernandez escaped.

Velasquez was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. The officer was also treated at a hospital for unknown injuries and released.

Charges are pending against Velasquez, who also has an arrest warrant out of Harris County for Aggravated Robbery.

An arrest warrant for Assault on a Peace Officer has been issued for Hernandez.

