Midland City Council unanimously rejects Nueva Vista proposal

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - after a lengthy battle, the Midland City Council rejected a planned residential proposal on the Nueva Vista Golf Course.

The council unanimously rejected the proposal, 7-0, citing numerous concerns.

The most pressing concern is flooding. District 4 Councilwoman Lori Blong said the area hasn’t had a comprehensive drainage study since the 90s, and the area suffered from severe flooding during the wet summer.

“How could we possibly add all of the roads and the concrete and homes and rooftops and everything that would cause increased runoff?” Blong said.

Another problem was getting in and out of the area. The council was concerned developers had not adequately prepared for the increased traffic flow that over 600 homes and a shopping center would bring.

“There was too much density proposed inside the development without enough ingress and egress to make that safe,” Blong said.

The issue isn’t completely dead. Public discussion about what to do with the golf course can be brought back up again in six months if certain engineering designs for the development are changed.

