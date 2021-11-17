Advertisement

Midland City Council unanimously rejects Nueva Vista proposal

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - after a lengthy battle, the Midland City Council rejected a planned residential proposal on the Nueva Vista Golf Course.

The council unanimously rejected the proposal, 7-0, citing numerous concerns.

The most pressing concern is flooding. District 4 Councilwoman Lori Blong said the area hasn’t had a comprehensive drainage study since the 90s, and the area suffered from severe flooding during the wet summer.

“How could we possibly add all of the roads and the concrete and homes and rooftops and everything that would cause increased runoff?” Blong said.

Another problem was getting in and out of the area. The council was concerned developers had not adequately prepared for the increased traffic flow that over 600 homes and a shopping center would bring.

“There was too much density proposed inside the development without enough ingress and egress to make that safe,” Blong said.

The issue isn’t completely dead. Public discussion about what to do with the golf course can be brought back up again in six months if certain engineering designs for the development are changed.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
Update: One killed in major crash on Odessa highway
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
Traffic camera showing traffic at a standstill on I-20 & W Loop 250 in Midland
Heavy traffic delays reported on I-20 in Midland

Latest News

NUEVA VISTA
The center in Midland is looking to collect new toys for its clients, children ages 4-12, and...
Centers for Children and Families accepting donations for Operation Elf
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens
Children's Grief Awareness Month
Children's Grief Awareness Month