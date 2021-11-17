Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Joel Luna was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for capital murder and 36 years for the assault charge.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Luna was indicted in 2018.

In a previous article on CBS7, an indictment said he kneeled on his wife’s stomach saying he wanted to kill the baby.

The article said he also choked his wife.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.