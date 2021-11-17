Advertisement

Man gets life in prison for killing unborn baby

Joel Luna convicted of capital murder, assault of his pregnant wife
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
Joel Luna sentenced Wednesday
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Joel Luna was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for capital murder and 36 years for the assault charge.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Luna was indicted in 2018.

In a previous article on CBS7, an indictment said he kneeled on his wife’s stomach saying he wanted to kill the baby.

The article said he also choked his wife.

