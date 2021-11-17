Centers for Children and Families accepting donations for Operation Elf

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The holiday season is here and once again Center’s for Children and Families is collecting donations for its annual Operation Elf toy drive.

The center in Midland is looking to collect new toys for its clients, children ages 4-12, and gift card donations for teens 13 and up.

The center’s goal is to reach 200 of its children and families clients.

The last day to drop off donations is Monday, November 22th and then the toys will be distributed November 29th through January 14th.

Kids first director, Becca Arons said she loves this time of year to put smiles on kids’ faces.

“We’ve got everyone on the spectrum of Socioeconomic status and so this helps out some of those kiddos in those families that need a little help for Christmas,” said Arons.

Gift drop-off times are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 pm.

