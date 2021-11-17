CBS7/OPD: Cold Case Investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - September 13, 1982. That was the last time Jeannette Drzewiecki was last seen.

Just 11 days before disappearing, Jeanette had given birth to her daughter, who now goes by Nicole.

Her sisters hold on tight to their memories of their older sister, but there is a daughter left wondering about the mother she has never known.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS(8477).

