Apartment complex catches fire in Odessa

The fire happened at the Southwest Oaks Apartments
(KOSA)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa Fire/Rescue responded to an apartment complex fire Tuesday night.

The fire happened at the Southwest Oaks Apartments, 4600 block of Oakwood, according to city officials.

Authorities say that the fire happened at around 7:30 Tuesday evening, and was contained to one unit of the complex.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

