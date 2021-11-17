Advertisement

Adults-only resturant and playgound, Fair To Midland opens

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A one-of-a-kind new adults-only restaurant, bar, and playground in Midland celebrated its grand opening, Tuesday.

Fair To Midland is a fun fair-inspired venue that features a 32-foot silo slide, carnival-style games, food, music, an indoor bar, and an outdoor seating area.

The project originally started back in 2018, however, had several setbacks due to the pandemic. Co-owner, Campbell Foster said he’s just finally excited to bring this unique place to Midland.

“There’s something that is super intriguing about West Texas and we’re excited to be here. We really feel like this concept is one that Midlanders are going to love. It’s just something we’re super proud of and we’re excited to show everyone here this afternoon,” said Foster.

General admission at Fair To Midland is free and opens every 11 am to 2 am every day.

