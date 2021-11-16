Thriving United moving into former MRT building in summer of 2022

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A recovery center that helps transform those battling addiction is making a big expansion in the city of Midland.

Anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. Thriving United in Midland has helped treat it all.

After treating an all-time high number of patients during the pandemic, the non-profit is looking to expand.

To help reach more who may be battling addiction and mental illnesses, thriving united is moving its recovery center to the old Midland Reporter-Telegram building.

The statistics show that probably one out of four has some sort of substance use disorder or mental health disorder.

Since last year, the non-profit has been holding its programs at a church in Midland,” said Pat Brown, president of Thriving United.

The non-profit is restoring the old MRT building, which will give them space to add meeting and meditation rooms, a rooftop garden, in addition to adding a recovery cafe.

“It’s 15,000 ft.², of assembly space, we all have some games and stuff for people to hang out. We have Jojo’s old kitchen and so we will be serving breakfast and lunch snacks and coffee and will have a wellness center,” said Brown.

The building has been used by the community for over sixty years and it will now continue to serve Midlanders for many more to come.

“We all know from all of our upbringing from different programs and especially from the anonymous programs that developed in the thirties. The best way to recover is to give away what you have and work with another person and that’s what we do,” said Brown.

Thriving United also plans to open a village with sixteen recovery houses in Midland called ‘Angel Haven.’ That village and this center is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

