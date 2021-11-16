Advertisement

Man served warrant in jail in connection to Midland murder

Midland County Sheriff's Car
Midland County Sheriff's Car(KOSA File)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man who was already in jail was served with a capital murder warrant for the murder of a woman who was found burned in a Midland home earlier this month.

According to Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Sergio Cerna, 37, was involved in the death of Saffire Armenta. Armenta was found dead back on November 2nd in a home in 5000 block of FM 1213 that had burned down.

Cerna was served the capital murder warrant in the Reeves County Jail for unrelated charges.

Thriving United moving into former MRT building in summer of 2022
