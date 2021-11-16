Man served warrant in jail in connection to Midland murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man who was already in jail was served with a capital murder warrant for the murder of a woman who was found burned in a Midland home earlier this month.

According to Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Sergio Cerna, 37, was involved in the death of Saffire Armenta. Armenta was found dead back on November 2nd in a home in 5000 block of FM 1213 that had burned down.

Cerna was served the capital murder warrant in the Reeves County Jail for unrelated charges.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.