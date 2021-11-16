WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month and Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin are doing their part to help struggling children. The organization provides different resources and programs to help kids who are dealing with grief. One of the tactics used is grief journaling where kids get prompts that allow them to express their feelings in a safe and healthy way.

Jessi Morgan, the Program Manager of Mental Health Support for Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin said it is important to provide these resources to kids because many are struggling and sometimes they can be forgotten about.

“There are a lot of grieving children. Pre-pandemic this was something that was on our mind and something that we deeply cared about. But, post-pandemic approximately 175,000 American children have lost a caregiver to COVID-19,” said Morgan.

November 18th is Children’s Grief Awareness Day and Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin is asking people to wear blue this Thursday to help bring support and awareness to the cause.

