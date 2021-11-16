Beto O’Rourke’s first stop on his campaign trail for Texas governor was in Fort Stockton

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -Today, Beto O’Rourke met with local officials and health care providers in a roundtable discussion in Fort Stockton.

The former congressman and 2020 democratic presidential candidate launched his campaign today in a video on social media.

He’s hoping to unseat Governor Greg Abbott in November 2022.

His time in Fort Stockton today was just the first stop of many on his campaign. Over the next eight days he will be traveling all across Texas.

He met with local doctors and officials from West Texas to discuss the growing challenges of facing uninsured Texans in this area.

Beto O’Rourke says the way to do that is by expanding Medicaid, and he plans to start and end his campaign kickoff in West Texas.

