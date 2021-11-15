Advertisement

Wink volleyball advances to state semi-finals

The Wink Wildcats beat the Plains Cowgirls 3-1 in the volleyball regional finals on Saturday morning in San Angelo.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats beat the Plains Cowgirls 3-1 in the volleyball regional finals on Saturday morning in San Angelo.

They will play in the state semi-finals on Wednesday in Garland.

Watch the video above to see the highlights!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
Update: One killed in major crash on Odessa highway
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft

Latest News

Wink volleyball advances to state semi-finals
Young boy that suffered from Neuroblastoma receives pony from Make-A-Wish of North Texas
Young boy in Midland that suffered from Neuroblastoma received pony from Make-A-Wish
Balmorhea football
HIGHLIGHTS: Balmorhea vs. Blackwell
Rankin vs. Fort Davis
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Rankin vs. Fort Davis