Wink volleyball advances to state semi-finals
The Wink Wildcats beat the Plains Cowgirls 3-1 in the volleyball regional finals on Saturday morning in San Angelo.
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
They will play in the state semi-finals on Wednesday in Garland.
