Advertisement

Show of Support/ Hunt for Heroes is this week

Wounded veterans and their spouses visit West Texas for a weekend of hunting and patriotism
Wounded veterans and their spouses visit West Texas for a weekend of hunting and patriotism
Wounded veterans and their spouses visit West Texas for a weekend of hunting and patriotism(CBS7 NEWS)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The annual Show of Support/ Hunt for Heroes is this week in Midland.

About 20 wounded veterans and their spouses will be guests of the organization which has taken the veterans hunting for a number of years.

The veterans all arrive Monday and a luncheon and evening banquet will be held Tuesday before they head out to San Angelo for a two day hunt.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
Update: One killed in major crash on Odessa highway
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft

Latest News

Ward County traffic alerts
Ward County traffic alerts
Covid-19 hospitalization numbers for MCH, ORMC and MMH
Covid-19 hospitalization numbers for MCH, ORMC and MMH
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan audience
Car accident off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa
Four car collision off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa