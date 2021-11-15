ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The annual Show of Support/ Hunt for Heroes is this week in Midland.

About 20 wounded veterans and their spouses will be guests of the organization which has taken the veterans hunting for a number of years.

The veterans all arrive Monday and a luncheon and evening banquet will be held Tuesday before they head out to San Angelo for a two day hunt.

