Show of Support/ Hunt for Heroes is this week
Wounded veterans and their spouses visit West Texas for a weekend of hunting and patriotism
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The annual Show of Support/ Hunt for Heroes is this week in Midland.
About 20 wounded veterans and their spouses will be guests of the organization which has taken the veterans hunting for a number of years.
The veterans all arrive Monday and a luncheon and evening banquet will be held Tuesday before they head out to San Angelo for a two day hunt.
