New skating rink comes to Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Music City Mall has opened up a new skating rink right here in Odessa.

“Rink n’ Roll” is the name and it is something that all of your friends and family can all enjoy together.

Admission is only 7 dollars for an all-day pass, so you can come and go as you please.

Rentals are available if you’re in need of skates, but they must be inspected for safety purposes beforehand.

The mall general manager says it’s a joyful feeling to see so many West Texans come out and enjoy the new rink.

“It feels really great to see everybody come out. I mean we haven’t really pushed the advertising. This is kind of a soft open but to see so many people coming out and enjoying it is just really a blessing,” said Greg Morgan, Music City Mall general manager.

Morgan says that the official grand opening of the Rink n’ Roll skating rink will be Saturday on November 20th.

