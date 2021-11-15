Advertisement

Midland traffic update: Garfield street also known as Business 158 will be restricted to one lane in each direction starting today

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Starting today, Garfield street also known as Business 158 will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

The closure will start at Florida Avenue and run through the Union Pacific Railroad Crossing.

Midland city officials say they need to complete utility work and drivers should expect the delays and closure to last about a week.

