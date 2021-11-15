Advertisement

Latin Edge Car Club threw their 2nd annual turkey giveaway and car show in Midland

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Latin Edge Car Club threw their 2nd Annual Turkey Giveaway and Car Show in Midland.

The event gave away nearly 100 turkeys and each one was raffled throughout the day.

The co-owner of the car club says that gatherings like this are a great way to unite the community during hard times.

“You know with right now, with everything going on, you know, we’re getting back on our feet. Coivd, it’s still happening here and there, it really feels good that we can give back something, you know, even if it’s just a turkey. We’d like to do more for everybody, but if this helps, we’re glad we can do this,” said Katrina Hernandez, co-owner of the Latin Edge Car Club.

Hernandez says that the awards for the best cars were announced once the last turkey was served.

