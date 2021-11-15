Jacks Get Revenge on Wranglers With 5-1 Victory

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From the Odessa Jackalopes:

“” Friday night, the Odessa Jackalopes were handed their seventh loss of the season. The 8-2 loss to Amarillo was the biggest loss of the season for the Jacks. It was also the Wranglers biggest win this season. The regulation win moved Amarillo into sole possession of first place and the Jacks were just one point behind them. Odessa was eager to get revenge on the Wranglers and split the weekend series. A win in game two would give Odessa first place once again.

For the second-straight night, the Wranglers scored first. This time it was Aidan Carney (1) retrieving the loose puck and putting it past Alex Proctor. The Jacks would tie up the game but not until there were two seconds left on the clock. Chris Duclair (9) fired a slapshot past Max Gutjahr while the Jacks were shorthanded. The first period ended tied, 1-1, and Odessa outshot Amarillo, 10-8.

Just like the previous night Dayne Hoyord (9) once again scored in the second period to put the Jacks up, 2-1. He scored on the power play and tied Duclair once again for the team lead in goals. In the final four minutes of the period, Tanyon Bajzer scored his first NAHL goal. Bajzer had this to say about finally notching his first goal, “It was definitely a monkey off the back. I hit the crossbar on an empty net back in Blaine, so I’m glad I finally got it.” The Jacks were not done scoring though as Ryan Mansfield (3) made it 4-1 Odessa with under a minute left in the period. The Jacks went to the locker room after 40 minutes with the lead but were trailing in shots, 26-21.

Connor Strobel replaced Max Gutjahr to start the third period. It was only the second time this season that Strobel had played in a game. The only goal of the third period was scored by Ryan Kusler (2) with under five minutes left in regulation. His goal would make it 5-1 Odessa and that would be more than enough for the Jacks to secure the victory. Odessa got their revenge on the Wranglers with the win and by regaining first place in the South. Amarillo outshot Odessa, 38-26. Max Gutjahr received the loss to end his seven-game win streak between the pipes.

The Jacks now enter their first bye weekend of the season after splitting a weekend series with the Wranglers. Proctor made 37 saves in the Jacks win and improved his record to 10-3-0-1. He is now tied with two other goalies for the most wins in the NAHL. The Jacks will not play the Wranglers until January 7-8, 2022. Head Coach Scott Deur had this to say regarding the Jacks bounce-back game, “We were happy to bounce back like we did. I thought Proctor had a really good game and gave us a chance to win.” Scott went on to add, “We had a good second period as we got scoring from all over the lineup. So that was good to see everyone contribute.” The Jacks still have 10-straight home games that will pick back up on November 26-27 when they host the Shreveport Mudbugs. “”

