Advertisement

Homeless man accused of raping woman in Central Park

Paulie Velez (center), a 25-year-old homeless man, is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman in...
Paulie Velez (center), a 25-year-old homeless man, is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman in Central Park. He faces several charges, including rape, robbery and sex abuse.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - After receiving a tip, police arrested a homeless man suspected of strangling and raping a woman in Central Park.

Paulie Velez, a 25-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Saturday. He faces several charges, including rape, robbery and sex abuse.

Police say a tip to the CrimeStoppers hotline led to his arrest.

Velez is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman Thursday morning in Central Park. He allegedly came up behind the victim near the pond on the southern end of the park, strangled her until she passed out and sexually assaulted her.

The woman awoke with cuts, abrasions and bruises to her arms and chin. She was taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Velez was caught on surveillance video entering a subway station near the south end of Central Park. He was later caught on video at a CBD store near Times Square allegedly trying to sell the victim’s cell phone. The store clerk refused to buy the phone because he suspected it was stolen.

Sexual assaults are uncommon in Central Park, but this is the sixth sexual assault reported so far this year, compared to two by this time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
Update: One killed in major crash on Odessa highway
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft

Latest News

Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a...
Dark history of Native American boarding schools preserved by Neb. organization
Car accident off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa
Four car collision off of 42nd and Lyndale in Odessa
Latin Edge Car Club
Latin Edge Car Club threw their 2nd annual turkey giveaway and car show in Midland
MCM Rink n' Roll skating rink
New skating rink comes to Music City Mall