Food trucks compete at Dos Amigo’s for their first taco competition in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Dos Amigos and Young Guns Entertainment Studios came together to throw their first annual tacos and margaritas cook-off that brings all the best taco chefs in West Texas for the chance to compete for a grand prize.

Local food trucks heated things up on the grill to win the title of best tacos in the Permian Basin.

A total of 10 trucks were present at the cook-off and there was a full panel of judges to rate each taco they tried.

For one chef, being working behind the grill with her family brings her joy and her passion for cooking food for her clients continues to grow.

“It’s going to make me feel really proud of myself because I really truly put my whole love in my food, so I think it would be good for me to keep going and letting people know my food is amazing,” said Shawni Galindo, owner of Shawni’s Shack.

The most rewarding experience of being able to make great food is seeing the reaction people make after they devour it.

“Rewarding me is giving the people the best food they could possibly get. that’s rewarding to me and then the feedback of them telling me it’s great and amazing,” said Galindo.

Gathering taco trucks to participate and promoting the event was a team effort within family and friends, and seeing it come to life was priceless.

“It’s a little stressful. It’s a lot of running around. a lot of communication back and forth but once you see the finished product it feels great. we’re proud of ourselves,” said Liz Calderon, the co-owner of Young Guns Entertainment.

Liz Calderon says that the first-place winner will be walking away with 1 thousand dollars.

