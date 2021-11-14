Young boy in Midland that suffered from Neuroblastoma received pony from Make-A-Wish

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As the saying goes, when you wish upon a star your wish is sure to come true.

That’s what happened for one young Midlander who received his gift thanks to the Make-A-Wish of North Texas.

Jesus Fuentes is only five-years-old and has suffered from Neuroblastoma for the last two years.

It is a cancerous disease that most commonly affects children at the age of 5 or younger, though it may rarely occur in older children.

Signs and symptoms of Neuroblastoma vary depending on what part of the body is affected and Fuentes had symptoms in his abdomen.

While fulfilling the wish may take years to process, it brings joy for wish granters in the non-profit to give children hope.

“It’s awesome to help provide hope to children that are having life-threatening illnesses and it’s been awesome watching it. I usually do Welcome and On-Boarding, which is welcoming families into Make-A-Wish, so today I get to be in a new role as a Wish Granter and get to see this side of it, so it’s been really great,” said Linda Justice, a Wish Manager for the Make-A-Wish of North Texas.

Some forms of Neuroblastoma go away on their own, while others may require multiple treatments. After several recent studies, Fuentes has now recovered from his condition.

“I thank God that he didn’t leave my son on his own. All the studies that were done were very hard and doctors were surprised by him and he never looked sick at all. He was able to make it forward and always fought to get better quickly,” said Uriel Hermosillo (Oscar Fuentes).

Seeing his son being granted his wish is a memorable moment that he will never forget.

“I’m really happy to be his father and very happy for him and that he was able to get his wish. It gives me satisfaction to see him happy,” said Hermosillo.

Hermosillo says that Jesus’ new pony will be staying at his neighbor’s house where they will get the chance to connect and bond together.

