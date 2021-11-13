United Family is partnering up with West Texas Food Bank this Thanksgiving season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, so United Family’s is partnering with the West Texas Food Bank for ‘Turkey bucks.’

Here’s how it works:

When you go to Market Street or United Supermarkets you can buy some of the turkey bucks for as much as you want to donate.

Then United Family will use that money to buy gift cards for the West Texas Food Bank.

When you buy ‘turkey bucks’ that money stays in the city you donate in to help out your neighbors this Thanksgiving.

