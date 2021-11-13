Advertisement

A sixteen-year-old student was arrested at Odessa High School for bringing a gun to campus

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today a sixteen-year-old student was arrested at Odessa High School.

He is charged with places weapons prohibited after a school administrator investigated his bag and found a gun.

Ector County ISD officials ask parents to remind students there are consequences for actions like these and students with guns at school face expulsion and criminal charges.

