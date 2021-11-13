Alpine woman charged with drug possession

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Laurie Kirchner, a 60-year-old woman from Alpine was arrested this morning.

Kirchner is charged with aiding and abetting by others, and possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance of crystal meth.

It comes after the Brewster County Sheriff’s office after executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation with the state.

