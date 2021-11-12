Veterans day health fair held at the University of Texas Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today is Veterans Day and many across West Texas and the nation are looking for ways to honor those who’ve served and UT Permian Basin did just that by offering a health fair.

Veterans had access to general checkups, health advice, and pro bono legal advice.

There were diet, exercise, and mental health experts on hand to provide service to those who served our country.

The clinic was open to Midland and Odessa veterans, but UTPB hopes to be able to expand it next year.

