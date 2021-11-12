Advertisement

Veterans day health fair held at the University of Texas Permian Basin

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today is Veterans Day and many across West Texas and the nation are looking for ways to honor those who’ve served and UT Permian Basin did just that by offering a health fair.

Veterans had access to general checkups, health advice, and pro bono legal advice.

There were diet, exercise, and mental health experts on hand to provide service to those who served our country.

The clinic was open to Midland and Odessa veterans, but UTPB hopes to be able to expand it next year.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson trial in recess due to Covid-19 cases

Latest News

Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD confirms a double shooting in the 900 block of W. 40th street
Sixty-seven undocumented citizens found near Alpine by Border patrol
Odessa couple offering cash reward for stolen trailer
Odessa couple offering cash reward for stolen trailer
American flag ceremony
Tall City veterans of Foreign Wars post 72-08 retired American flags today in a ceremony to honor the flag and other vets who served