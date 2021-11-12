Sixty-seven undocumented citizens found near Alpine by Border patrol

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -Border patrol in Alpine found sixty-seven non-citizens being driven into the U.S. in a truck and a twenty-two-year-old man from Las Cruces, Javier Duarte who drove them was arrested and faces up to twenty years in prison.

Of the 67 people, a majority were from Mexico, Guatemala, with several from Honduras, and El Salvador.

Four were minors from 8 to 13 years old.

Three had criminal histories and had been previously deported from the U.S. as aggravated felons.

Some of their crimes include possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs, rape, and crimes involving moral turpitude.

All await processing in border patrol facilities while the American driver awaits a trial in federal courts.

