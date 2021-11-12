Advertisement

Sul Ross University president announces resignation

Resignation will take effect June 2022
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sul Ross State University President Pete Gallego announced his resignation effective at the end of this school year. The Texas State University System is working on a transition plan and selecting the next school president.

In a statement, Gallego said, “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision for me and for Sul Ross, the university I dearly love.”

Gallego was appointed president of Sul Ross in June of 2020. His resignation will take effect June 4, 2022.

