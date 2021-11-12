PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Wink wins on emotional night for the Wildcats

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats defeated the Sudan Hornets 63-26 on Thursday to win the bi-district championship and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Wink played with heavy hearts following the tragic death of former player and student Wade Halterman over the weekend.

Watch the video above to see how the Wildcats paid tribute to their former teammate.

