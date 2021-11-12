Advertisement

PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Wink wins on emotional night for the Wildcats

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats defeated the Sudan Hornets 63-26 on Thursday to win the bi-district championship and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Wink played with heavy hearts following the tragic death of former player and student Wade Halterman over the weekend.

Watch the video above to see how the Wildcats paid tribute to their former teammate.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Traffic camera showing traffic at a standstill on I-20 & W Loop 250 in Midland
Heavy traffic delays reported on I-20 in Midland

Latest News

Wink football
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Wink wins on emotional night for the Wildcats
Monahans vs Lubbock Estacado
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs Lubbock Estacado
Monahans vs Lubbock Estacado
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs Lubbock Estacado
Garden City vs Van Horn
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Garden City vs Van Horn