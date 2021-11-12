OPD: Two people killed in double shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 7:30AM 11/12/21-

New information has been released in a double shooting Thursday night in Odessa.

The Odessa Police Department responded to the 900 block of W 40th in reference to multiple 911 calls Thursday night. Upon arrival, officers found two people deceased from gunshot injuries.

Neither subject is being identified at this time. At this time OPD Detectives, Crime Scene Unit, and the Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.

We will update this as the investigation develops.

Odessa Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of W. 40th street near Slator Park.

Odessa Police have not released any other information.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.